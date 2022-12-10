First Alert Forecast: Fog Dissipates, then Rain Returns

Watch for areas of persistent fog, especially over southern and eastern Middle Tennessee through midday. Showers will move in from the west, likely reaching Nashville during the early afternoon. Showers will linger into this evening as well. Temperatures will top off in the mid 50s this afternoon.

Sunday will begin with a few showers and areas of mist, mainly from Nashville southward. Rain will then move out allowing most of the Mid State to dry out by midday. Count on lows in the 40s and highs in the mid 50s once again.

Monday will turn partly cloudy -- the sunniest day in more than a week!

Clouds will begin returning on Tuesday with a gusty southerly breeze expected by late afternoon.

Tuesday night, count on rain with embedded thunderstorms. Severe weather is not likely, although a few heavy downpours are.

Rain will taper off from west to east on Wednesday.

Thursday appears uneventful for weather.

Finally, colder air should move in on Friday. With shallow moisture in place, a few cold rain drops or snow flurries will be possible under a variably cloudy sky.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.