First Alert Forecast: A break from the rain is on the way...

Some showers are possible tonight before we finally get a short break from the rain...

More showers can be expected tonight, and a few of those will also linger into early Sunday morning. Any rain in the morning should generally be for areas along and south of I-40. Anyone tailgating the Titans home game should be mindful of the chance of a passing shower, but the game itself is likely dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.

A few clouds will be around to start the day Monday but afternoon sunshine is expected. This will likely be the sunniest day of the week!

A cold front will begin approaching the area on Tuesday causing the clouds to increase and thicken. Gusty southerly breezes can be expected by late afternoon.

Rain and even a few storms are expected by Tuesday night. Severe weather is not likely, but heavy downpours are.

Rain will taper off from west to east on Wednesday.

Thursday will be a quiet day. A mix of sun and clouds look likely for the afternoon. Temperatures drop back into the 50s.

Colder air will start to settle in on Friday. There could be enough moisture to squeeze out a few cold rain drops or snow flurries. Skies will be variably cloudy Friday and into Saturday.

