Clarksville urgent care employees talk to corporate about missing paychecks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at three Tennessee urgent cares are becoming desperate. For more than a month, they haven’t been paid.

One worker says she must take out thousands of dollars in loans just to pay bills. WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek was there Friday after she was invited to a private corporate call with employees.

This was a call manager Brittany Carter and her staff at Advanced Care Medical had been waiting eight weeks for.

“I had to take out a $4,000 personal loan just to keep our kids in our house,” Carter said.

She and her coworkers were speaking to Joshua Constantin. He’s in charge of payroll for Healthcare Solutions, who operates the clinics.

“That’s what we’ve been promised for months is ‘you’ll get paid this day’ ... but we don’t trust it anymore,” Carter said to Constantin.

At first, Constantin said he wanted the doors to the clinic open by Monday and to stop talking to the media. But workers told him that’s not possible.

“Start the paychecks coming in, and we’ll be more than happy to comply,” said Amber Wilson, an employee at ACM, to Constantin.

Constantin then said, ‘I don’t have money to write a check for everybody,’ “this hasn’t been easy for me,’ and, ‘I haven’t gotten a paycheck either.’ He said that’s because investors never funded the company. He did say he can get the employees their money by Dec. 23.

“If you can do that for us, we will have these doors open the day after Christmas,” Wilson said.

In the call, they agree to a deal. They will be furloughed until their paychecks arrive.

They hang up, but WSMV4 is still there when Constantin calls one more time asking to speak only with Carter. That’s when he says there’s a chance he might be able to get everyone paid in full by next Friday.

“It’s something to get our kids a good Christmas. Some type of holiday to even get Christmas dinner,” Carter said.

Employees say while they wait to get paid, they will continue to check in on patients and do any paperwork they can.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.