WATCH: Students surprise 94-year-old crossing guard with birthday roses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crossing guard at one Williamson County elementary school was surprised by students on her 94th birthday.

Miny Weaver, a crossing guard at Kenrose Elementary School, smiled as students gave her 94 roses and sang “Happy Birthday!” to her on Friday.

A video of the heartwarming celebration was posted on Twitter.

“We (love) you, Ms. Miny,” Williamson County Schools staff wrote in the post.

Happy 94th birthday to Kenrose Elementary School crossing guard Miny Weaver! Students helped her celebrate the special day December 9 by surprising her with 94 roses. We ❤️ you, Ms. Miny! pic.twitter.com/NdDDc7sAMc — WCS (@WCSedu) December 9, 2022

