WATCH: Students surprise 94-year-old crossing guard with birthday roses
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crossing guard at one Williamson County elementary school was surprised by students on her 94th birthday.
Miny Weaver, a crossing guard at Kenrose Elementary School, smiled as students gave her 94 roses and sang “Happy Birthday!” to her on Friday.
A video of the heartwarming celebration was posted on Twitter.
“We (love) you, Ms. Miny,” Williamson County Schools staff wrote in the post.
