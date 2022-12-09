USPS extends hours for holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The holidays are a hectic time of the year for post offices nationwide.

To make shipping more convenient for customers, the United States Postal Service is extending hours at several of its postal facility locations, including Tennessee.

Hours will be extended to provide more time for full retail services such as stamp sales and package acceptance. The full list of holiday closings and hours can be found on the USPS website.

According to the website, offices will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

