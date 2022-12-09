Two men arrested for stealing dozens of guns from Dickson pawn shop

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two men tied to a gun theft at a pawn shop in October.

The DCSO and ATF agents combined to bring in Sean McCombs and David Stout for stealing dozens of guns from Southern Gun & Pawn Shop in Dickson, TN, on October 17. McCombs was arrested on November 10, Stout was brought in on November 23.

Agents have recovered several of the stolen guns but continue to investigate leads on the remaining firearms.

The store owners said they are worried about them being on the streets.

“I am angry and scared,” co-owner Janey James said.

James said she feels violated after someone broke into Southern Gun & Pawn around 1 a.m. last Monday. James said those responsible went under the fence and got past their barred windows and locked doors. She said surveillance video showed at least one person inside and believes the suspects may have been there before as customers.

“They were in and out very quickly,” James said. “It wasn’t a smash and grab. They didn’t smash our cabinets. Our girls know that they have been here. They have shown them guns.”

Co-owner Teresa Brooks said it is concerning because now, people have their hands on guns who couldn’t, or wouldn’t, buy them legally.

“That is where I am hung up,” Brooks said. “I actually just saw on the news about a shooting. I just took a deep breath and said, ‘oh, is it one of our guns?’”

The DCSO is asking anyone who thinks they may have purchased one of the stolen guns, or may know someone has, to contact their office at 615-789-4130.

