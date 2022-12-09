Sparta man indicted in juvenile sexual offense investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Sparta man is in custody and is now facing several sexual offense charges against a minor.

In July, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) launched an investigation into 39-year-old Dustin James Farris. According to TBI, he had received sexual offense-related complaints in regard to a juvenile victim.

During the course of the investigation, Farris was found guilty of the offenses and was charged with one count of sexual battery by an authority figure and three counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

Farris surrendered himself to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and was taken into custody on Dec. 8 on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.