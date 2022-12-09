Police: Antioch burglary suspect caught without pants in homeowner’s bed


ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – A burglary suspect was taken into custody Thursday after police say they caught her sleeping in an Antioch resident’s bed without any pants on.

Rachel Edds, 35, was charged with aggravated burglary.

Metro Police responded to Richards Road at about 12:30 p.m. to investigate a suspicious person. A witness reported a woman had been rummaging through a refrigerator behind a home. Officers say they noticed one of the home’s doors open, so they went inside after consulting with the homeowner. There were signs of a burglary, according to police, including items taken from the home’s cupboards.

Police said they later located Edds in the homeowner’s bed, with no pants on and a nail polish container next to her.

Edds was taken into custody.

