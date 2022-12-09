Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run threatened to kill President in May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man whom Metro Nashville Police are familiar with has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run incident that took place ten days ago.

On Wednesday, November 30, 56-year-old Paul Nevels was in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle driving in front of St. Ann Church on Charlotte Avenue. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, December 8.

MNPD said no witnesses were at the scene to describe the vehicle or the person responsible for the crash.

Nevels was arrested in May for calling 911 and telling the dispatcher he was armed with C4 and an assault rifle because he planned to kill the President and bomb Charlotte Avenue. Officers caught up with him at the same intersection where he was hit by a car on November 30.

The hit-and-run remains under investigation, and the reason Nevels was standing on the road is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

