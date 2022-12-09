Pedestrian dies days after hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run accident that took place a few days ago.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 56-year-old Paul Nevels was in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle driving on 5101 Charlotte Pike.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said no witnesses were at the scene to describe the vehicle or the person responsible for the crash.

Police released that Nevels died from his injuries on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The accident is under investigation, and the reason Nevels was standing on the road is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.