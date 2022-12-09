Man shot by car thieves in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot at The Lofts at Hillson apartments on Bell Road just after 10 p.m. on Thursday. He was there to visit someone in the building, but as he parked, several cars were being broken into in the lot. An altercation between the man and the car thieves began, ending with the man being shot in the neck.

Police said the injured man made his way up to the apartment, leaving a long trail of blood on the ground, and was able to call in some help. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The car thieves fled the scene and police are looking for anyone with information to contact them immediately.

