Man shot by car thieves in Antioch

The man was attempting to stop thieves from breaking into cars when he was shot.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot at The Lofts at Hillson apartments on Bell Road just after 10 p.m. on Thursday. He was there to visit someone in the building, but as he parked, several cars were being broken into in the lot. An altercation between the man and the car thieves began, ending with the man being shot in the neck.

Police said the injured man made his way up to the apartment, leaving a long trail of blood on the ground, and was able to call in some help. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The car thieves fled the scene and police are looking for anyone with information to contact them immediately.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Southern Gun & Pawn Shop in Dickson, TN.
Two men arrested for stealing dozens of guns from Dickson pawn shop
WSMV Lofts at Hillson
Man shot in the neck while visitiing Antioch apartment
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
Fair Board holds public hearing to discuss speedway renovation proposal
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
Fair Board holds public hearing to discuss proposed racetrack renovations