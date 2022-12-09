Illness forces postponement of LeAnn Rimes’ Ryman show set for Saturday


Leann Rimes' concert scheduled for Saturday at Ryman Auditorium has been postponed because of the singer's illness.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music performer LeAnn Rimes show set for Saturday has been rescheduled for April 2023, the Ryman Auditorium announced Thursday.

Rimes said Thursday she was sick with the flu and would not be able to perform on Saturday. The show has been rescheduled for April 8, 2023.

“It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling my show at The Ryman that was set for this Saturday. While sick with the flu, my doctors discovered a bleed on my vocal cord. I am getting better, but I am not able to talk or sing,” Rimes said in a statement. “I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing I was looking forward to more than celebrating the holidays with you.”

Ryman officials said tickets purchased for Saturday’s show would be valid for the new dates. Reach out to point of purchase locations with any questions or concerns.

