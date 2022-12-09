First Alert Forecast: Some Weekend Rain

More showers for the weekend with temperatures in the 50s. Sunshine in the 60s for the beginning of next week.

Tonight will be dry, with spotty fog forming. Low in the mid 40s.

Most of the area will wake up dry tomorrow, but another batch of scattered showers will work its way back into the Mid State by the afternoon and last through the evening. Temperatures tomorrow will stay in the 50s.

Rain will be likely over southern Middle Tennessee on Sunday. Northern parts of the Mid State will be dry. The I-40 corridor, which of course includes Nashville, may have a shower from time to time. Nashville’s rain chance will be 30%. It’ll be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid-50s.

Sunshine on Monday with temperatures near 60 through the afternoon.

A few more clouds return on Tuesday, but the day will stay dry with highs in the mid-60s.

A cold front pushes through the Mid State on Wednesday and gives us some scattered showers and storms during the day. We will be closely monitoring any severe weather chances for Wednesday but as of now, there is nothing to expect.

We are looking to dry out as we head through the second half of next week. Thursday a high in the mid 50s.

Friday partly cloudy with a few isolated showers, high in the low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.