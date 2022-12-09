First Alert Forecast: Mostly Cloudy & Cool Friday

We’ll keep clouds across most of the area this afternoon as fog continues to dissipate. Temperatures will only top off in the 50s and lowermost 60s.

Tonight will be dry, with spotty fog forming.

Most of the area will wake up dry tomorrow, but another batch of scattered showers will work its way back into the Mid State by the afternoon and last through the evening. Temperatures tomorrow will stay in the 50s.

Rain will be likely over southern Middle Tennessee on Sunday. Northern parts of the Mid State will be dry. The I-40 corridor, which of course includes Nashville, may have a shower from time to time. Nashville’s rain chance will be 30%. It’ll be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid-50s.

We should see more sunshine on Monday with temperatures in the upper 50s through the afternoon.

Clouds will return on Tuesday, but the day will stay dry with highs in the mid-60s.

A cold front pushes through the Mid State on Wednesday and gives us some scattered showers and storms during the day. We will be closely monitoring any severe weather chances for Wednesday but as of now, there is nothing to expect.

We are looking to dry out as we head through the second half of next week.

