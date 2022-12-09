First Alert Forecast: Dense Fog and a Few Showers Through the Morning

For many, it’s actually a dry start to our day for once, but we are dealing with areas of dense fog for our morning commute.

Some showers are going to sneak their way into the Mid State throughout the morning, especially south of I-40. Through our afternoon, the clouds are going to be tough to break with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tonight is looking dry and cloudy with lows in the mid-40s, but any Friday night plans are looking good to go.

Most of the area will wake up dry tomorrow, but another batch of scattered showers will work its way back into the Mid State by the afternoon and last through the evening. Temperatures tomorrow will stay in the 50s.

I cannot rule out a leftover shower Sunday morning, but the rest of the day is looking dry and cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.

We should see more sunshine on Monday with temperatures in the upper 50s through the afternoon.

Clouds will return on Tuesday, but the day will stay dry with highs in the mid-60s.

A cold front pushes through the Mid State on Wednesday and gives us some scattered showers and storms during the day. We will be closely monitoring any severe weather chances for Wednesday but as of now, there is nothing to expect.

We are looking to dry out as we head through the second half of next week.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.