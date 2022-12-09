Construction worker injured in gas fire in the Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department responded to a fire that sparked when a gas line ruptured at a construction site in the Nations Friday afternoon.

NFD crews, along with personnel from Piedmont Gas and Nashville Electric Service, arrived at the scene to find the gas line burning off into the air at the site on Centennial Blvd near California Avenue.

NFD reported that one construction worker at the site had to be transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with burn injuries.

Firefighters quickly set up “water curtain” to protect the surrounding structures while letting the natural gas burn off what leaked from the line.

