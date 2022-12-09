$5 million bond set for man accused of Chattanooga student’s murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The bond has been set for the man accused of killing 22-year-old University of Chattanooga student, Jasmine Pace, NBC affiliate WRCB-TV reports.

On Nov. 29, 22-year-old Jason Chen was arrested and taken into custody by the Nolensville Police Department in connection to the disappearance of Pace.

Chen was charged with criminal homicide after police discovered enough evidence in Chen’s apartment to accuse him of murdering Pace.

According to the arrest affidavit, large amounts of blood stains were found in the apartment and a Bluestar reaction later revealed more blood that Chen had attempted to clean up.

Chen attended a preliminary court hearing on Friday, Dec. 9 where Judge Larry Ables set his bond at $5 million.

Pace’s body was found in an area off Suck Creek Road on Thursday, Dec. 1. Her body was found inside a trash bag which was placed inside a suitcase.

Chen is being held at the Silverdale Detention Center.

