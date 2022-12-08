Two arrested on drug charges after asking police for directions

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man and woman have been arrested on drug charges, among others, after asking a drug enforcement officer for directions.

According to police, 26-year-old Austin Zandt was driving a vehicle around the parking lot of the Stewart County courthouse when he stopped and asked K-9 Sgt. Robbie MacDonald where to park.

Zandt had a female passenger, 25-year-old Heather Birckbichler, who he had brought to the courthouse to answer to pending charges.

Sgt. MacDonald smelled a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and asked Zandt for his license, which was suspended.

A vehicle search conducted by Sgt. MacDonald and Deputy Zach Grizzard revealed marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia and a loaded pistol in Zandt’s possession.

Police also found methamphetamine and a straw tucked away in Birckbichler’s bra. Her license was also suspended.

The two were arrested and charged on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Zandt has a bond set at $9,000 and is charged with driving on a suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession, driving un-insured, unlawful possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest.

Birckbichler has a bond set at $6,500 and is facing unlawful drug paraphernalia, suspended license and intent to sell charges.

