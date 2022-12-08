Two arrested on drug charges after asking police for directions

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man and woman have been arrested on drug charges, among others, after asking a drug enforcement officer for directions.

According to police, 26-year-old Austin Zandt was driving a vehicle around the parking lot of the Stewart County courthouse when he stopped and asked K-9 Sgt. Robbie MacDonald where to park.

Zandt had a female passenger, 25-year-old Heather Birckbichler, who he had brought to the courthouse to answer to pending charges.

Sgt. MacDonald smelled a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and asked Zandt for his license, which was suspended.

A vehicle search conducted by Sgt. MacDonald and Deputy Zach Grizzard revealed marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia and a loaded pistol in Zandt’s possession.

Police also found methamphetamine and a straw tucked away in Birckbichler’s bra. Her license was also suspended.

The two were arrested and charged on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Zandt has a bond set at $9,000 and is charged with driving on a suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession, driving un-insured, unlawful possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest.

Birckbichler has a bond set at $6,500 and is facing unlawful drug paraphernalia, suspended license and intent to sell charges.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Last Minute Toy Store
Last Minute Toy Store registration closed
WSMV hit and run
Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured 3 people in South Nashville
WSMV hit and run
Three friends hit by car in South Nashville
Man wanted for questioning in South Nashville death investigation.
Metro Police search for man who removed convulsing woman from car