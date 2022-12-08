Suspects stole 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say


Inventory levels for both on-road and off-road diesel fuel are low.
Inventory levels for both on-road and off-road diesel fuel are low.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested last week after police say he and other suspects stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from a Hendersonville gas station.

Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000.

Police said they responded Nov. 15 to the 700 block of East Main Street to investigate a large-scale diesel fuel theft.

An investigation showed two days earlier, suspects stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel valued at about $20,000. The suspects made multiple trips to the same fuel pump over several hours, police said.

A license plate reader helped police catch one of the suspects, Rodriguez-Denis, on Dec. 2. He’s expected to appear in court on Dec. 14.

