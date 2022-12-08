Shooting locks down Nashville elementary school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville elementary school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning as a result of gunfire outside of the school.

Sean Braisted, spokesman for Metro Nashville Public Schools, said Cole Elementary was locked down after an exchange of gunfire between one vehicle and another. All students and staff are safe and there is no apparent damage to the school building, Braisted said.

“It does not appear that the school was being targeted and the shooting was unrelated to Cole Elementary,” Braisted said in a statement. “The (Metro Nashville Police Department) immediately responded to the scene and the school is cooperating in the ongoing police investigation to find the persons responsible.”

The school has been cleared by the police and parents were notified. The lockdown has since been lifted.

WSMV 4 has a crew at the school and will have updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.