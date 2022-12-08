New shipping container apartments expected at Fisk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New student housing is in the works at Fisk University as enrollment increases, but the newest addition expected in fall 2023 will not be your traditional brick dormitory.

What sits as an empty lot near 16th Avenue North and Phillips Street will soon transform into a location for student living.

“We are anticipating another record-breaking class. I think enrollment is at its highest since 1979,” Fisk Executive Vice President Dr. Jens Frederiksen.

To keep up with continued growth while a new residents’ hall is in the works, the university plans to add shipping container style apartments as a housing option next fall.

“They are small micro apartments, two bedrooms. There is a kitchenette and there is a bathroom built in on a small scale, but all done sustainably by this industry leader,” Frederiksen said.

There will be a total of 50 containers and 100 beds. The project will cost about $4 million making it a sustainable and affordable option.

“The first 25 containers are ready to be shipped but then there is a bunch of site prep that is being held up by some of these supply chains,” Frederiksen said. “Our hope is to have them up in March or April. The real push now is to have them ready for the fall.”

