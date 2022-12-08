Metro Police identify man who removed convulsing woman from car

Man wanted for questioning in South Nashville death investigation.
Man wanted for questioning in South Nashville death investigation.(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified a man who removed and abandoned a woman as she was having convulsions in his vehicle.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, surveillance video shows a man moving a convulsing woman from the passenger seat of his car to the pavement of a Mapco gas station.

The man can be seen entering the gas station, located at 5040 Nolensville Pike, to tell the clerk about the woman and showed her where she was laying. The man drove off as the clerk went back inside to call an ambulance.

The woman, 38-year-old Hayley Grace, was rushed to Southern Hills Medical Center where she later died. Her cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology testing.

Police said the man who abandoned Grace appeared to be in his 40s and was driving a white BMW at the time of the incident.

The man has been identified and has been questioned by police. His identity has not been released to the public and it is unknown if any charges have been filed.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee lawmaker proposes law to keep death records private
Proposed law to keep death records private
Proposed law to keep death records private
Darryl Wherry was charged with theft of property.
Groomer faked disappearance of dog that died in his care, police say
Metro Nashville Police Department
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested