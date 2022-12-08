Metro Police identify man who removed convulsing woman from car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified a man who removed and abandoned a woman as she was having convulsions in his vehicle.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, surveillance video shows a man moving a convulsing woman from the passenger seat of his car to the pavement of a Mapco gas station.

The man can be seen entering the gas station, located at 5040 Nolensville Pike, to tell the clerk about the woman and showed her where she was laying. The man drove off as the clerk went back inside to call an ambulance.

The woman, 38-year-old Hayley Grace, was rushed to Southern Hills Medical Center where she later died. Her cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology testing.

Police said the man who abandoned Grace appeared to be in his 40s and was driving a white BMW at the time of the incident.

The man has been identified and has been questioned by police. His identity has not been released to the public and it is unknown if any charges have been filed.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.