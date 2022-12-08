Flooding threatens some homes, closes roads near Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Continual rain led to some problems on Wednesday with police being forced to close roads because of flooding.

Some homes in low-lying areas were threatened by flooding, particularly on Hughes Street, which backs up to a creek.

Nearby McLemore Avenue Park was also flooded.

“If it rains about five days steady raining just like this (water) will be up under these houses right here,” Bobby Lock, who lives on McLemore Avenue, said. “I’ve seen water all up in this park, all the way down through there.”

Williamson County Emergency Management announced the closure of several roads in the south and eastern part of the county on Wednesday. They said they expect rivers and waterways to rise as rain and runoff continue.

As for Lock, he fears nothing can be done about the flooding problems plaguing some of the houses in his neighborhood.

“I don’t think there’s too much they can do to this. I don’t think so,” Lock said. “I feel for them. Every time it rains, every time it floods, they got to go up under there and put new duct work up under there.”

To track road closures in Spring Hill, click here.

As the water has gone down, it has left behind rocks, mud and other debris in the park. Officials told WSMV that they will be back to clean up and work to make sure this doesn’t happen the next time there is heavy rain.

Fischer Park was closed due to high water overflowing from Rutherford Creek, Brendan Tierney reports.

