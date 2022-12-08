First Alert Forecast: More Rain Throughout the Day

Have the umbrella and all the rain gear ready, again, today with steady rain to start off our Thursday across most of the Mid State.

Rain continues off and on through the first half of our afternoon, but we should start to dry out later in the day, just like yesterday. Temperatures today will top off in the mid-60s.

Major flooding is still not expected this afternoon, but we could easily see ponding on roadways and poor drainage areas see minor flooding.

Another round of steady and heavy rain will move in overnight and into tomorrow morning with temperatures falling into the 50s.

Rain will stick around through tomorrow morning but most of it is going to taper off by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will top off in the mid-60s again.

The dry time will be short-lived as showers return back to the Mid State by Saturday afternoon and through Saturday evening.

We’ll see more lengthy dry time Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday before we start watching for our next round of rain and storms on Wednesday.

Highs will work their way back into the 60s through the middle of next week as well.

