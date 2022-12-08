First Alert Forecast: Drier End to the Week

After multiple waves of rain this week, drier weather is in store for Friday.

This evening, steady rain will transition to just isolated showers. A few spots of rain will be possible early on Friday, too. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s on Friday and top off in the afternoon around 60 degrees. A few peeks of sunshine will even be possible before sunset Friday evening, especially over western parts of the Mid State.

Saturday will start chilly with broken clouds. Thicker clouds and showers will then move in, with rain reaching Nashville before midday.

Those showers will then move out, allowing for a cool, dry Sunday.

Monday looks sunny and beautiful, but cool.

Tuesday will be milder and turn breezy.

Then, widespread rain and thunderstorms return on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.