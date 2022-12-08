Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured 3 people in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Friday night out with friends ended up with a woman and two friends in the hospital after all three were run over by a car early Saturday morning.

Metro Nashville Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that was caught on surveillance in the Wedgwood-Houston area.

“I remember laying in the asphalt, in the middle of the street, and looking at the rain,” said Julie Bostian, one of the victims of the hit-and-run.

It happened at the intersection of Houston Street and Pillow Street, a busy area that has a coffee shop and several bars.

Bostian said they were leaving a bar and walking to their car when a car ran them over and drove off.

“I’m still in shock that it happened,” Bostian said. “It’s like been a nightmare.”

A nightmare that was all caught on camera by a nearby business.

“I fell on my head on the asphalt, so it cracked open my head and I had a brain bleed...I was taken by ambulance with my other friends,” Bostain said. “In fact, he zoomed off after he hit us. You could hear the engine. That was probably the worst part,” she added.

Bostian said she is grateful to be alive.

“After viewing it, I’m lucky to be here. If it had been a truck or going faster, I probably would have died as well as my other two friends,” Bostian said.

But while grateful, she still wants justice.

“Just for him to be caught. You can’t run over 3 people and keep going,” she said. “It’s something you can’t forgive.”

Bostian said she has several staples in her head and spent a couple of days in the hospital.

