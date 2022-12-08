Clarksville urgent care executive responds after employees miss paychecks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 is holding executives accountable at an urgent care company after an office manager said 30 to 40 employees say they haven’t been paid in months.

The employees work for Advance Care Medical in Clarksville, Columbia and Chattanooga.

WSMV4 talked with the parent company, Healthcare Solutions, which said they were blindsided by the claims of the workers. Workers said they have been in contact with executives for a month asking when they are going to get paid.

Employees at the Clarksville location said they have had to cut hours or close their doors early because of missed paychecks. That means patients can’t get the care they need in the urgent cares.

Some employees said they are working two to three other jobs to make up the money around the holidays.

WSMV4 called Healthcare Solutions on Wednesday and asked why at least four employees said they aren’t getting paid after an office manager said 30 to 40 employees are impacted.

“We’ve made the changes we need to make,” Healthcare Solutions Chief Marketing Officer Jayson McKenna said. “We still need to go into an investigative kind of approach here because there was so much information that we were blindsided with.”

WSMV4 asked McKenna when employees will see their paychecks.

“I know the company has informed that employees, I believe at the Clarksville location, received money this week and will continue to receive money,” McKenna said.

“Can you ensure that they actually received the money,” WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek asked. “Yes,” McKenna said.

“You can confirm all the employees at the Clarksville location got paid?” WSMV4 asked. “I can’t,” McKenna replied.

If you’re confused, then you understand how employees feel.

WSMV spoke with an employee on the phone on Wednesday. They said they called management as well, but still don’t have their money.

