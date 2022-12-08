Car runs over 3 people in Nashville and leaves; one victim suffers brain bleed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A night out with friends on Friday ended up with a woman and both her friends in a hospital after all three were run over by a car early Saturday morning and that drove off.

Metro Nashville Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that was caught on surveillance in the Wedgwood-Houston area

“I remember laying in the asphalt in the middle of the street and looking at the rain,” said Julie Bostian who was one of the victims of the hit and run.

It happened at the intersection of Houston and Pillow Street, a pretty busy area that has a coffee shop and a few bars

Bastian said they were leaving a bar and walking to their car when a car ran them over and drove off

“I’m still in shock that it happened. It’s like been a nightmare,” Bostian said.

A nightmare that was all caught on camera by a business in the area.

“I fell on my head on the asphalt so it cracked open my head and I had a brain bleed and I was taken by ambulance with my other friends,” Bostain said. “In fact, he zoomed off after he hit us. You could hear the engine. That was probably the worst part,” she added.

Bastian and her friends suffered several wounds to their bodies

“My head right here it still has two big gashes in it, it’s covered with my hair. My ear also got split open and I have road rash on my shoulder all the way down to my feet on the right side of my body,” Bostian said.

A few days later, looking at the video of what happened, Bostian feels grateful

“After viewing it, I’m lucky to be here. If it had been a truck or going faster, I probably would have died as well as my other two friends,” Bostian said.

But while grateful, she still wants Justice.

“Just for him to be caught. You can’t run over 3 people and keep going,” Bostian. “It’s something you can’t forgive,” she added.

Bostian said she still has staples in her head and spent a couple of days in the hospital.

