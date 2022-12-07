VIDEO: Car ignites at storage facility near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle ignited at a storage facility just outside the city limits of Springfield on Tuesday evening, according to our news partner Smokey Barn News.

First responders got a call about the car fire around 10 p.m. and were called to Springfield Towing & Storage on Stevenson Lane.

Firefighters with the North Robertson Fire and Rescue arrived when the vehicle was already ablaze.

The vehicle was being stored at the facility following rear-end damage it got on I-24, according to Fire Chief Chad Gregory with NRFR.

Gregory said the fire seemed to come from the rear of the car and was possibly an electrical fire, however, the cause is still under investigation.

