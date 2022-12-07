VIDEO: Alleged porch ‘grinches’ steal furniture from home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police say detectives are looking for two “Grinches” who stole porch furniture from a home in East Nashville.

Ring home surveillance footage shows the alleged porch pirates stealing two chairs from a home off Stainback Avenue on Friday.

The video shows they grabbed the chairs but left the cushions behind.

The search is on for these two Grinches who stole a pair of chairs off a porch on Stainback Avenue last Friday. Know them? Call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/yAb82d1pTQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 7, 2022

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.