VIDEO: Alleged porch ‘grinches’ steal furniture from home

Police are looking for two individuals who stole furniture from an East Nashville home.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police say detectives are looking for two “Grinches” who stole porch furniture from a home in East Nashville.

Ring home surveillance footage shows the alleged porch pirates stealing two chairs from a home off Stainback Avenue on Friday.

The video shows they grabbed the chairs but left the cushions behind.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

