Nashville youth organization partners with Jelly Roll to award $50K in scholarships

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - County rapper Jelly Roll is partnering with a Nashville youth organization to help students looking for help paying for college.

The Hometown Heroes Scholarship was established in 2022 under the partnership of Impact Youth Outreach and Jelly Roll. The scholarship benefits Metro Nashville Public School (MNPS) seniors in need of financial aid to assist in obtaining their college degree.

“Applicants must be a pending 2023 graduate of an MNPS high school or have obtained a Hi-Set (must reside in Davidson County) in the 2022-2023 school year, be able to show proof of their post-secondary plan which can include enrollment in a 2 or 4-year institution, trade school, specialty school, certification program, or entrepreneurship, and submit a completed application and essay answering one of the approved prompts,” a media release said.

“These types of opportunities are essential to the success of our youth in Nashville. We are looking to create meaningful moments that show the youth of this city that their dreams are supported. We are excited to be partnering with Jelly on this and many more youth initiatives and look forward to collaborating with other youth organizations across Nashville to make a difference,” Impact Youth Outreach founder Robert Sherrill said in the release.

Sherrill and Jelly Roll met over twenty years ago as detained juveniles.

The scholarship news release says awardees will be selected based on proof of a post-secondary plan, financial need, and their response to one of the approved essay prompts. The scholarships will not be based on scholastic achievements or GPAs.

For more information, visit here.

