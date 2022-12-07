Nashville tourism is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time since the pandemic, tourism in Nashville is bouncing back.

Tourism experts expect Nashville to see 14.4 million visitors this year, which is more than pre-pandemic levels.

More out-of-town visitors means more money for the city to use for projects and making improvements to the city. Tourism also helps local businesses.

On average, each visitor is spending more than $600 during their trip to the Music City, according to Tourism Economics’ recent findings.

During the holiday season, Nashville visitors have many Christmas activities to choose from. At Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, there is ice tubing, snowball throwing contests, performances, and an ice-skating show.

This is Terry Barr’s fourth year singing and skating at Gaylord Opryland for the Christmas Celebration on Ice Show. He says he has been amazed by how many people have stopped by this year now that ICE! is back for the first time since the pandemic.

It’s been a busy season for the workers of A Country Christmas as people travel for events and activities.

“We have people who come see the show every year and they recognize the people who come back to do the show and we have people who come by every year and take lessons with us as well,” Barr said. “It’s really nice to see familiar faces when I come do the show.”

You can see all the activities offered at Gaylord Opryland this year by visiting their website.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.