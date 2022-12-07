Mt. Zion Baptist Church fulfills Christmas wish lists for families in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Christmas has arrived early for many families in the Nashville community thanks to Mount Zion Baptist Church.

“We want people to know that we are here, God is here, and that needs are being provided,” said Mount Zion Baptist Director of Outreach Shannon Fitzpatrick.

On Tuesday, families stopped by Mount Zion Baptist Church in Antioch for a special event called Joy at The Mount. It’s a holiday outreach event giving back to families in need.

“We just kind of took that information that we gathered throughout the year and started to reach out to families and said, ‘Hey, would you love some Christmas love or Christmas cheer this season,” Fitzpatrick said.

Families started off in the hospitality room with warm drinks and treats. Then it was time to shop, with the help of volunteers.

“We’ve had two gentlemen come in and both of them cried,” volunteer Karen Washington said. “It is heartfelt because they are really appreciative. That is why we are here.”

From toys to clothes and even books, according to Fitzpatrick the hope is to serve more than 300 families this Christmas season.

“We are hoping that because we are able to give you these toys, clothes, shoes, these tangible things, that maybe families can take some of that budget and put it toward their bills, their rent, their groceries, gas in their car, and know that God was the one who provided it all for them,” Fitzpatrick said.

