Man arrested for setting camper fire in Camden

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation into what caused a camper fire last week in Camden has led to the arrest of a Humphreys County man, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office worked together on the probe into the camper fire on Stones Road on Saturday, December 3. Fire investigators and TBI agents determined the fire was intentionally set and identified 54-year-old Jeffery Stone as the person responsible.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Stone was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Benton County jail on arson and vandalism charges.

