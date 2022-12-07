Man arrested for setting camper fire in Camden

TBI agents and Benton County deputies took arrested the man on Tuesday for setting a camper on fire.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation into what caused a camper fire last week in Camden has led to the arrest of a Humphreys County man, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office worked together on the probe into the camper fire on Stones Road on Saturday, December 3. Fire investigators and TBI agents determined the fire was intentionally set and identified 54-year-old Jeffery Stone as the person responsible.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Stone was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Benton County jail on arson and vandalism charges.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV LPRs
Metro Council approves 6-month pilot program for LPRs
WSMV LPRs
LPR pilot program approved
WSMV Clarksville shooting
Man dies after being shot outside bar in Clarksville
WSMV Clarksville shooting
Victim of deadly Clarksville shooting identified
wsmv car crash
Car near misses Springfield home in rollover crash