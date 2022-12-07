Metro Council gives license plate readers green light for 6-month pilot program


(wtvg)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday evening, the Metro Council meeting voted to pass the resolution authorizing the Metropolitan Government to enter into an agreement with private entities to acquire, share and use surveillance technology, specifically license plate scanner technology.

The surveillance technology will be installed onto and within the public right of way.

Because the resolution was approved, MNPD will be required to submit a report to the council on the efficacy of a six-month pilot program and any policies implemented to carry out the use of the LPR system.

The LPR technology will end in six months unless the council approved the full implementation of the department’s use of LPRs.

The resolution passed 22-13 with 1 abstention.

Mayor John Cooper gave the following statement on Metro Council’s vote to move forward with the six-month license plate reader pilot program:

“License Plate Readers are a proven technology that will allow us to solve serious crimes faster. I applaud Council for moving forward with the six-month pilot program set to launch this spring that will deploy this new tool and apply significant safeguards to protect residents’ privacy and civil liberties. Compared to last year, auto thefts are up over 11% throughout the city which has contributed to a 9% increase in stolen guns. LRPs will extend Metro Police’s efforts to immediately address both of these challenges --  as well as pedestrian and cyclist hit-and-runs, dangerous street racing, missing person situations and other violent crime– not day-to-day traffic violations.”

