Lauren Alaina to host concert, DISH Network to host giveaway one year after Kentucky tornadoes

By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WSMV) - Country music artist Lauren Alaina will be hosting a concert and DISH Network will be giving away emergency preparedness kits with essential first-aid items to residents in recognition of the one-year anniversary of the devastating tornadoes that hit Kentucky.

DISH Network will be onsite at Preston S. Miller Park with the American Red Cross to give away 500 kits and provide important educational resources such as disaster preparedness checklists and youth programs.

In addition, the city of Bowling Green will also give away luminary bags or candles that will be lit and displayed the following day to honor the lives lost during the disaster.

At the event, community members will pack their own emergency preparedness kits and engage with local volunteers, nonprofit representatives, and city officials.

The giveaway will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1-3 p.m. at 2303 Tomblinson Way at the tented area under the gazebo.

Three days after the giveaway, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Lauren Alaina will host a concert at the Van Meter Hall at 1906 College Heights Blvd. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert and remarks begin at 7 p.m.

