Hendersonville smoke shop employees accused of selling vapes to kids

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four employees at several Hendersonville smoke shops were arrested Tuesday after police say they sold tobacco or vape products to minors.

The Hendersonville Police Department said officers conducted compliance checks on 13 businesses in Hendersonville to ensure they were following tobacco sales laws. Police said the following employees were charged for non-compliance:

- Ageib Tadres, 42, of Stars Vape and Tobacco at 620 West Main St.

- Christopher Mannarim, 23, of AK Tobacco and Vape at 170 East Main St.

- Salwa Hazam, 29, of Mad Smoke and Vape at 626 West Main St.

- Tanner Tolladay, 23, of Stellar Vape at 260 West Main St.

Hendersonville Police thanked the businesses who were in compliance.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.