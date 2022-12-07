First Alert Weather Day in Effect: Localized Flooding will Linger into Early Evening

*** A First Alert Weather Day is in effect. Several Flood Advisories will remain in place through late this afternoon in Middle Tennessee. Most are along and/or south of I-40. Watch for localized ponding and a few other spots of high water. Any areas of high water will recede this evening.

After a very wet Wednesday, the Mid State will have a chance to dry out for a short time this evening. It’ll remain cloudy and mild with temperatures mainly in the 60s.

After midnight, another shield of rain will move in from the west. That rain will hang around through much of Thursday, so our weather on Thursday will be similar to Wednesday’s.

Rain will linger into the first half of Friday. Friday evening and the first half of Saturday will be dry.

More rain showers will then develop Saturday afternoon, hanging around for some into Saturday night.

Sunday and Monday both will be dry. Clouds will decrease on Sunday. Monday will be bright and sunny!

On Tuesday, a south breeze will develop ushering in warmer and more humid air from the south. That’ll set the stage for a few showers late Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms. Heavy downpours and localized flooding will be possible. Isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out then, as well.

