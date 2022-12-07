First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain Tapers Off This Afternoon

Some steady and heavy pockets of rain early this morning across the Mid State, along with a few rumbles of thunder.

The rain will not stay this steady all day with showers gradually breaking apart and tapering off as we get into the middle of our afternoon. Temperatures start in the mid-60s today but fall into the lower 60s and upper 50s this afternoon. More rain pushes in tonight with lows dropping into the mid-50s.

Off-and-on showers will continue through our Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Rain will continue Thursday night and into Friday morning, but the good news is that we’re looking to quickly dry out in the afternoon and maybe even sneak in some sunshine. We’ll stay in the 60s on Friday afternoon.

Saturday will start off dry, but showers will try and move back into the Mid State late in the day and overnight. It will be cooler Saturday with highs in the 50s. Any rain from Saturday night will quickly taper off by Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be dry with highs back near 60. Mid to the upper 60s on Tuesday ahead of our next storm system which will bring showers and storms to the Mid State by Wednesday or Thursday.

