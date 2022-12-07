Driver sought for deadly hit-and-run in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for the driver responsible for fatally hitting a pedestrian on Tuesday afternoon and driving away.

According to MNPD, a red-colored Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Oakwood Avenue around 6 p.m. when it sped up to go around another vehicle turning right onto Slaydon Drive and crossed over into the northbound lane. 35-year-old Cierra Burrage was walking through the crosswalk when the Tahoe hit her, then drove off.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 615-742-7463.

