Driver sought for deadly hit-and-run in Nashville

A 35-year-old woman died after being hit by a car on Tuesday afternoon.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for the driver responsible for fatally hitting a pedestrian on Tuesday afternoon and driving away.

According to MNPD, a red-colored Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Oakwood Avenue around 6 p.m. when it sped up to go around another vehicle turning right onto Slaydon Drive and crossed over into the northbound lane. 35-year-old Cierra Burrage was walking through the crosswalk when the Tahoe hit her, then drove off.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 615-742-7463.

