Crash sends vehicle off roadway, into front yard of Springfield home

The cause of the crash is unknown.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle nearly crashed into a Springfield home on Tuesday night, according to Smokey Barn News.

The vehicle was involved in a rollover crash at around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 41 near Courtland Road. The crash sent the vehicle off the roadway, up an embankment, through a fence, and over a parked vehicle.

The car came to a stop a few feet from the front door of a nearby home, landing just inches from an American flag in the front yard.

Officials at the scene told SBN that the driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was removed without causing any damage to the home, but the car itself was deemed a total loss.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Springfield Police Department. Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash and no charges have been filed.

