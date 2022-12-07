Clarksville urgent care employees missing multiple paychecks

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Labor and Work Force Development said it is investigating after employees at a Clarksville urgent care said they haven’t been paid in weeks.

Workers said they call their management but get no answer, so they reached out to WSMV4.

Advance Care Medical has three locations in Tennessee: Clarksville, Chattanooga and Columbia. On Tuesday, the Columbia and Clarksville locations were closed. Employees said they are not getting paid right before the holidays.

“Now I’m driving a two-hour commute to make what I was making before and I was only driving 12 minutes,” said Zoe Harvey, a former employee at the ACM Clarksville location.

She said she left a month ago. She said she didn’t receive three paychecks, so she found a job at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“I just got married and needed some money because I maxed out my credit cards because I wasn’t getting paid,” said Harvey.

“We just wanted everybody to know that this was completely out of our control, and we are hoping to get up and going as soon as possible,” said Brittany Carter, an office manager at the ACM Clarksville location.

Carter is also one of the employees who didn’t get paid. She said 30 to 40 others are in the same boat and working two to three other jobs. With no money and the computer system down, they haven’t been able to see patients, so employees decided to reduce their hours or close their doors.

“We love our patients and don’t want them to think this had anything to do with our providers,” said Carter.

WSMV4 reached out to Health Care Solutions, the parent company, to see why employees aren’t getting paid and why their system is down. The company didn’t answer a call, so WSMV4 left a message.

“We get ‘working on it,’ and the other one is “We’ll right the ship,” said Carter, who has called multiple times.

Harvey said while they are suffering, so are the patients.

“Even though we weren’t being paid, we called it our community service because we couldn’t just not show up,” she said. “These people entrusted their health care to us, and now all of a sudden, they can’t get ahold of us. That’s unacceptable in my opinion.”

Harvey said she filed complaints with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Work Force Development. They offered her partial pay. The state department said it is investigating, but received one complaint from the Chattanooga location, two complaints from the Columbia location and three from the Clarksville location.

