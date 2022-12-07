Body found in submerged truck confirmed to be missing Clarksville man

The truck belonging to Jason Spencer was pulled from the Cumberland River on Monday afternoon.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck belonging to a missing Clarksville man was pulled from the Cumberland River Monday afternoon.

The Clarksville Police Department was notified by Lindsay Bussick of Chaos Divers on Monday around 1:15 p.m. that they had located a vehicle in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp. The vehicle that the divers located was a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500. CPD has confirmed it was the body of Jason Spencer, who was reported missing on November 14.

Spencer’s body was found inside the vehicle, police said, and Spencer’s family has been notified of the situation.

Police say there is no indication of foul play this time.

