Video shows what led to a Columbia Academy coach’s resignation

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A basketball coach and teacher at a Columbia private school stepped down last week after a video shows he threw a basketball at one of his players.

Columbia Academy confirmed Stephen Fields resigned Thursday after he was suspended for the basketball incident. Video shows Fields throwing a basketball at a female student and hitting her in the face. School president James Thomas said Fields worked at the school for six years.

“The head of schools became aware of an incident at practice on Sunday afternoon,” Thomas said. “After suspending the coach, pending an investigation, we accepted his resignation on Thursday.”

WSMV reached out to Fields for comment and has not yet heard back.

In a statement sent to parents after the school was notified WSMV 4 News would be reporting about Fields’ suspension and subsequent resignation, Thomas said the behavior was unacceptable and inconsistent with the school’s mission.

“There was no history of this type of incident with the coach,” Thomas said. “We are committed to providing a safe, nurturing, and Christ-like environment for all of our students.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.