Sheriff: Warren County deputy fired after crash, DUI charge

McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Warren County deputy was arrested and fired after he was involved in a DUI crash.

On Saturday, Deputy Cory Lynn Cannon was involved in an off-duty, single-vehicle crash on Highland Road in the Rock Island community in Warren County.

Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr. requested the Tennessee Highway Patrol to investigate the crash due to Cannon being an employee of the sheriff’s department and because it appeared alcohol was involved.

Cannon was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of injuries.

The THP charged Cannon with driving under the influence with a first offense and issued a citation for failure to wear a seatbelt.

After his was released from the hospital, Cannon turned himself into the Warren County Jail and was released from jail after posting bond.

