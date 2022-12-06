Nashville bar security undergo training due to Dallas’ Law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Security guards working in Nashville bars will have to undergo safety training by Jan. 1. This is part of Dallas’ Law, new legislation signed by Governor Bill Lee.

Dallas’ Law was named after Dallas Barrett, a man who was killed at a Nashville bar while being restrained by security guards. This happened in August of 2021.

Under Dallas’ Law, all security guards working at businesses that serve alcohol, plus all unarmed security guards, must complete de-escalation, safe restraint, first aid, and CPR training. They will also need to do refresher training every two years to renew their registration cards.

If a business hires security guards without a valid registration card, they could have their liquor and beer license suspended for 30 days.

Dallas’ mom, Tammy Barret, said even though Dallas’ Law can’t mend her broken heart, she is glad something is being done to help keep people safe.

“It makes me feel very proud. It also makes me feel very sad that my son is remembered because of his dying, but hopefully, that will help save someone else. Hopefully, that will help to have stricter regulations, and to have those regulations enforced,” Barrett said.

Barrett says she hopes to see more regulations and training added to Dallas’ Law in the future.

Dallas’ Law is going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the day after Dallas’ birthday. He would be celebrating his 24th ‌birthday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.