Maury County patrol vehicle hit during crash investigation; deputy hospitalized


By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A Maury County deputy was hospitalized Tuesday morning after an SUV hit their patrol vehicle during a crash investigation.

Emergency units responded Tuesday morning near Dr. Robertson Road after an SUV crashed into a tree, according to the Maury County While assisting with the crash, they deputy’s vehicle was hit by a third SUV. Both vehicles were pushed off the roadway and the SUV was rolled onto its side.

Units arrived on scene to find the driver of the SUV entrapped in the vehicle. Maury County fire units worked to save the entrapped driver. The SUV driver was transported by Williamson EMS. During the extrication, the deputy was also taken to the emergency room.

All three patients, including the Maury County Sheriff Deputy are recovering at this time.

