Man dies in crash in remote Robertson County

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cedar Hill man died on Sunday night when he crashed on a rural road in Robertson County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Baker Road, an area between Adams and Cedar Hill, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived to find a wrecked Dodge sedan in a ditch on the side of the road.

53-year-old Donald Hester was driving north on Baker Road when he veered off the road and hit an embankment. Hester was pronounced dead at the scene.

Given the remote location of the crash, the incident went unnoticed for some time, so it is possible Hester crashed much earlier on Sunday.

