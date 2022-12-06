Man dies in crash in remote Robertson County

A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.(THP)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cedar Hill man died on Sunday night when he crashed on a rural road in Robertson County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Baker Road, an area between Adams and Cedar Hill, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived to find a wrecked Dodge sedan in a ditch on the side of the road.

53-year-old Donald Hester was driving north on Baker Road when he veered off the road and hit an embankment. Hester was pronounced dead at the scene.

Given the remote location of the crash, the incident went unnoticed for some time, so it is possible Hester crashed much earlier on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

East Nashville bridge causing a number of issues
East Nashville bridge causes number of issues with truck drivers, community
App used to lure Clarksville teen into sextortion
Federal indictment: Clarksville teenager caught up in sextortion via social app
FBI warns about sextortion on popular apps
FBI warns about sextortion on popular apps
Neighbors evacuated after ordnance discovered
Neighbors evacuated after ordnance discovered