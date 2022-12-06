Man charged in connection to death of child in Putnam County, deputies say

COOKVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old in Putnam County.

Justin Dixon, 28, is charged with felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.

On May 4, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says Dixon was a caregiver and babysitter of 2-year-old Atlas Copeland, while Atlas’ mother and Dixon’s then-girlfriend Scie Copeland was at work.

Detectives were called to the Copeland residence on Dodson Branch Highway regarding Atlas, who was found unconscious when deputies arrived. Atlas was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital to the care team unit, where the child later died the next morning from injuries from blunt force trauma, deputies said.

On Dec. 5, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a True Bill from the Putnam County Criminal Court Grand Jury for Dixon.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Dixon was arrested in Hamilton County.

“We are all saddened by the result of the events that occurred on May 4, 202,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said in a media release. “Please keep the families in your prayers.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.