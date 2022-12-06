Man arrested for attacking co-worker with box cutter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Monday for stabbing a fellow employee with a box cutter last week.

According to the arrest affidavit, the incident occurred on Friday, December 2. A surveillance camera at the warehouse on Briley Park Blvd. North shows 51-year-old Larry Henry walking behind a co-worker, then produces a box cutter and swings his around the man, slashing him in the face and shoulder area.

The video shows no provocation on the part of the victim, at least on the day of the incident. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

Detectives located the box cutter, which had blood on the handle and blade.

Henry was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody on $6,500 bond.

